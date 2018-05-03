Abduction suspect under investigation at Newport News jail

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man who was arrested for kidnapping is now being investigated while behind bars.

25-year-old Jaynerio Camm was arrested on March 4 after a domestic dispute on 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

Court records state that he allegedly made a recorded phone call to the victim in the abduction case and said he was going to send her a letter to tell her what to testify to.

Deputies seized the alleged letter three days later. The records say the letter contained instructions on what to say when testifying.

Camm has not been charged with any crimes for the alleged letter, according to the Newport News Circuit Court website.

However, he is facing charges for an incident that happened on March 4 at 9:12 p.m.

Newport News Police said they were dispatched to the scene in reference to a domestic problem. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, a 23-year-old Newport News woman who stated she was in a dispute with her child’s father and wanted him to leave, according to police.

They said since Camm was not on the lease, he was advised to leave the residence and the victim stated she also wanted to obtain a protective order.

While officers were working on obtaining the protective order, the victim called back and stated Camm had returned to her residence, said police.

Authorities said upon arrival, officers could hear the victim telling someone to move from the door.

They said officers were able to enter the residence and the victim advised that Camm was in the bedroom.

Camm was taken into custody and charged with Trespassing and Abduction.

He declined an interview with News 3.

He has a court hearing on May 18.