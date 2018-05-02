Virginia Zoo’s new World of Reptiles to open June 4

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo’s newly renovated “World of Reptiles” will open to the public on June 4!

The Zoo launched a $2.6 million campaign to renovate the reptile house in March 2016. Now, two years later, the project is coming to a close.

The renovations include over 60 individual environmentally controlled exhibits in a new 13,000-square-foot exhibit space.

Some of the exhibits include a floor-to-ceiling marsh habitat of crocodiles, an amphibian nursery, and a tropical frog conservation lab!

You can check out progress updates, and learn more about the Zoo’s World of Reptiles project on their website!