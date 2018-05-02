Check out the Virginia Air and Space Center’s summer day camps!

HAMPTON Va,- Looking for an out of this world camp to send your kid to this summer?

The Virginia Air and Space Center offers full day camps starting June 25 for kids K-8th grade.

Depending on their age, kids will learn about topics from robotics, engineering, outer space and the Earth’s surface.

Registration closes the Friday before each new session.

The cost for members per week is $235 and $250 per week for non-members.

The schedule runs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

For an additional $30, before-care 8-9 a.m. is provided and after-care is an additional $80 from 3-5 p.m. For both, it is $100.

Lunch is $8 a day and $35 for the week.

