Viral video shows Chesapeake children climbing over stopped train

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A video of kids climbing over a stopped train on a Chesapeake crossing Tuesday afternoon has now been shared thousands of times on social media.

In the video, you can see a school bus with open doors wait and then drive off while the children are making their way over the train.

This community – now in an uproar – says there are safer ways to get to your destination.

“There’s a back way. It takes you two minutes to go there. Come out here, go down the street and you’re right there,” says James Parrish, owner of Atlantic Diesel Repair.

Chesapeake Public Schools say they’re currently conducting an investigation into this matter.

Norfolk Southern Railway says they have no control of what time of day a train stops. The company also explains there’s not a certain legal limit of how long a train can sit idle on the tracks.

The railway company says the only safe place to cross is at a designated public crossing with either a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate.

Norfolk Southern also says if a train is blocking a crossing, there is a blue sign posted at each crossing with a number to call to report the location.