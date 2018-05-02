More than 35,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Kroger stores in Virginia recalled

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) – More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled due to possible contamination with pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

According to CBS 6 in Richmond, JBS USA, Inc., a Lenoir, N.C. establishment issued the recall Wednesday after they received a complaint from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products.

The recalled products, including Kroger brands, were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia for further distribution to retail locations, according to FSIS.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reports of sickness related to the consumption of the raw beef products.

FSIS is asking consumers to check their freezers to make sure they don’t have the recalled product. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them, rather throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The following products are included in the recall: