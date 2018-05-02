Jamestown-Scotland Ferry experiencing issues

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is running at a reduced capacity Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Only one of the four ferries — the Surry, is running the route at this time. VDOT earlier reported that all ferries were down.

VDOT tells News 3 one of the ferries — the Williamsburg, had a throttle issue and broke down while transporting 12 vehicles. It is now sitting near the Jamestown dock and waiting to be towed back.

The ferry Virginia is assisting the ferry Williamsburg.

The ferry Pocahontas is out for maintenance.