Woman wanted by Virginia Beach Police for stealing from a local Walmart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach police need your help in locating Keaton Taylor, wanted to grand larceny.

39-year-old Taylor has been wanted since March for theft from the Walmart on Pheonix Dr. Police have not been able to locate her at her previous Ocean View address. They ask for the public’s help.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.