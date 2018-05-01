Va. Beach woman charged with possessing toxin, firearm after boyfriend’s death faces judge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach woman charged with possessing a toxin and firearm after her boyfriend’s 2016 death is facing a judge Tuesday.

Debbie Siers-Hill has been charged with one count of knowingly possessing a toxin and one count of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

A federal grand jury indicted Debbie Siers-Hill on April 18.

The indictment indicates the toxin and the firearm were in her possession in March 2016.

In April 2016, Virginia Beach Police and the FBI searched the home of Fred Brooks after finding a suspicious substance inside his home where he was found unconscious in February that same year. Brooks died 24 hours after he was found.

Siers-Hill was living with Brooks at the time of the incident. According to a civil lawsuit filed in Virginia Beach Circuit Court, all of Brooks’ children believe he was being poisoned by Siers-Hill.

She denied the allegations and has not been charged in Brooks’ death.

Siers-Hill is being arraigned Tuesday and News 3 is in court and will have the latest updates as they are happening.