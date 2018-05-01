Sign your kids up for Virginia Beach Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- The Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach gives kids a hand on experience learning about life on the farm with their Summer Farm Camp.

Kids ages 6-years-old to 12-years-old will get get the chance to pet horses, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, sheep and more.

Campers learn the responsibility of daily feeding, cleaning, grooming and animal care activities.

Each session includes horseback-riding experiences, farm games, participate in a pony obstacle courses, a goat rodeo, and more! Farm camp is full of animal education and fun!

Full day camp runs from June to August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is also early drop off and late pick-up for no additional cost.

Tuition for farm camp includes all activities and supplies, before and after care, a Hunt Club Farm T-Shirt and a Farm Fun Pass, the farm’s season pass.

Full-day camp tuition is $300 per child per week. There are early registration, multi-session and sibling discounts available.

Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp requires a $100 per session deposit to reserve your child’s camp week(s).

Please call (757) 427-9520 to check availability for weekly sessions or click here.

Once camp season begins, payment in full is required at the time of enrollment.