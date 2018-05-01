Say ‘hi, hi’ to WiFi: Norfolk Public Library now offering free mobile hotspots for patrons

NORFOLK, Va. – Thanks to the Norfolk Public Library, you’ll always be connected.

The library now offers mobile hotspots that patrons may check out with their library card. The hotspots are covered by Sprint 4G LTE network.

The ZTE Warp Connect mobile hotspot can connect up to 10 devices at once. Patrons can check out a mobile hotspot for up to three weeks at a time with the option for two renewals if there are no other patron holds.

The borrower is responsible for everything included with the hotspot, including the charging cord, charger and carrying case. The borrower will be charged for any of the items that are damaged or lost.

People can connect to free WiFi at City Hall, MacArthur Square, Town Point Park and other areas along the waterfront.

Click here for more information.