Redskins to host joint Training Camp practices with New York Jets

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced Tuesday that they will host three days of joint training camp practices with the New York Jets at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va. from Sunday, Aug. 12 through Tuesday, Aug. 14.

All joint practice sessions will be open and free to the public. The practices will be hosted in advance of the Redskins’ preseason home opener against the Jets at FedExField at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome the Jets to Richmond for three days of practice,” Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden said. “In the past, joint practices have given our coaching staff a great opportunity to evaluate our players in competitive situations against other teams, and we look forward to having that opportunity again this year by hosting the Jets.”

“It will be a nice change-of-pace for our players to face another team,” Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles said. “We’d like to thank the Redskins for having us. Hopefully, we can help each other prepare for the upcoming regular season.”

The sessions will mark the Redskins’ third set of joint practices in the last five years. The Redskins hosted the New England Patriots in Richmond in 2014, followed by a visit from the Houston Texans and HBO’s HARD KNOCKS in 2015.

“The Washington Redskins’ training camp in Richmond is an outstanding opportunity for Virginians to see their favorite players up close and spend a day with family and friends in one of the most exciting cities in the country,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “On behalf of my fellow Virginians, I am thrilled to welcome the New York Jets to the Commonwealth as they and the Redskins prepare for the upcoming NFL season.”

Times and details for each session will be announced at a later date. All other training camp dates will be released at a later time.