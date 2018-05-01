Norfolk Sheriff’s Office earns certification for protecting inmates from sexual abuse

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk City Jail gained its Prison Rape Elimination Act certification on April 27.

The Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003 (PREA) is the first United States federal law intended to deter the sexual assault of prisoners. The bill was signed into law on September 4, 2003.

To receive PREA certification, jails must pass an audit that includes compliance to standards meant to protect inmates from sexual abuse from peers and staff. The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is in full compliance with all standards.

“The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the public’s trust,” Sheriff Joe Baron said. “We want the citizens of Norfolk to know that if you have a loved one in our custody, we are following evidence-based policies and procedures to keep them safe.”