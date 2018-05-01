At least one child on board motor home leading police on chase on California freeway

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver of a motor home leading authorities on a chase from Hollywood to the Santa Clarita area Tuesday has at least one child on board, which is impacting the tactical response, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“There’s so many factors that the officers have to take into consideration, and with that child in the vehicle, they kind of have their hands tied and we’re going to have to see where this goes,” CHP Officer Siara Lund told KTLA.

She added that the agency has information that the driver is possibly armed.

The driver of the large white motor home was possibly being followed earlier in the day by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lund said.

When Los Angeles Police Department officers were pursuing the motor home in Hollywood, the driver led them through narrow side streets before getting on the 101 Freeway in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

By 2:55 p.m., the driver was in North Hollywood on the northbound 170 Freeway. Traffic was light in the area, but the driver was driving relatively slowly in the fast lane of the highway, aerial video showed.

The driver continued to evade California Highway Patrol officers through on the northbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar at 3 p.m, aerial video showed.

By 3:10 p.m. the driver was still on the highway in the Santa Clarita area and had reached Castaic by 3:25 p.m.