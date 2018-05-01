Man arrested after running from deputy, attempting to grab his gun

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A 19-year-old man was arrested April 23 in York County after running from a deputy and trying to grab his gun.

The incident occurred just after midnight on April 23, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were in the 8600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway when they came across a vehicle. There was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and deputies spotted marijuana and scales inside.

Deputies say while they were investigating, 19-year-old Deston Coward ran from them. When the deputies caught up to him, Coward hit a deputy and attempted to grab the deputy’s gun.

He was ultimately arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He has been charged with disarming a law enforcement officer.