Hampton Police searching for two suspects after man robbed at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are searching for two suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in the 200 block of Lee Street.

Police say a 49-year-old man was working on a vacant house when he noticed two men in the backyard of the home.

When the victim encountered the suspects, one of the men pointed a gun at the victim while the other started going through the victim’s pockets.

One of the suspects took cash from the victim’s pocket. When the first suspect tried to take the victim’s wallet, the victim tried to fight back. The second suspects then hit the victim twice with the gun.

After grabbing the victims belongings, the suspects ran away through backyards towards Newport News Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black male, with a dark complexion and an unkempt beard. He was described as appearing to be between the ages of 18-25 years old , approximately 5’10”-6′ tall and weighing approximately 185-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male, with a medium complexion and clean shaven. He is described as appearing to be between the ages of 18-25-years-old, approximately 5’7″-5’10” tall and weighing approximately 140-150 pounds. He was last observed wearing dark red rust brown thermal shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.