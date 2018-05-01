× First Warning Forecast: Warming Up Even More

A warm afternoon with temperatures already in the upper 70s and a few spots even breaking into the 80s. We are 10-15 degrees warmer compared to yesterday and above our normal high of 72. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. Wind is light from the west at 5-10 mph. Rain chances continue to sit at 0%.

Temperatures will only drop in the 60s overnight with a clear sky.

Sunny skies will continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. More sunshine and no rain.

Temperatures will flirt with the upper 80s on Thursday, about 15 degrees above normal. Our stretch of sunshine will continue for most (if not all) of the work week.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms. There will be a 40% chance by the lat afternoon. Rain will continue for Sunday as the front moves through. High temperatures will drop back into the 70s behind the cold front but we are still close to normal.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 1st

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: South Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

