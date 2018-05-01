× Fight about cleaning turned deadly in Newport News between father and son, according to records

Newport News, Va. – A fight about cleaning turned violent and then deadly between a 15-year-old son and his dad in Newport News, according to new court documents.

News 3 was on the 500 block of Onancock Trail on March 20th at around 8 o’clock in the evening when police responded.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed and a 15-year-old was arrested accused of the crime.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

New court records shed light on that night.

It states the 15-year-old was interviewed by police at Riverside Hospital.

It states was in his room and his father came in and started yelling at him about cleaning the bathroom and his bedroom.

The two were pushing each other and the teen allegedly got a steak knife from the kitchen and attempted to return to his bedroom to get his cell phone, records state.

It states he called his mom to pick him up but his father allegedly came back into the bedroom and grabbed the phone and threw it.

The two started pushing each other but this time the teen had the knife in his hand and the father got stabbed, according to the court document.

It states the teen said he did not intend to stab his father and he then ran to the neighbor’s house and called his mom then police.

News 3 went to the 500 block of Onancock Trail where this all happened no one answered at the home.

Vlatimir Coreas lives next door and remembers the scene that night.

He said he was shocked to learn about what happened and said he previously hired the teen to mow his lawn. He said the teen was very nice and a good boy.

Loved ones have created a Go Fund Me Account for the teen to help him pay for legal fees.

There has been over $6,000 dollars raised as of May 1st.

News 3 redacted the child’s name from the statement below taken from the Go Fund Me Account to protect his identify.

“A 15 year old honor student with no criminal history is facing a life changing moment. He was preparing for the Upward Bound program with Hampton University and involved in the International Baccalaureate Program at Warwick High School. He loves basketball and was on several AAU teams and also his high school team at Warwick High School. He nor his family expected that the night of March 20th would change his future immensely. While asking for prayers, we are also asking for financial assistance for legal fees so an ambitious young man with a promising future won’t get lost in the system. While the road may be long and treacherous for us all we won’t let him go without ensuring he has a fair and honest fight. Thank you in advance for all prayers, kind words and donations.”