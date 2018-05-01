Capitals comeback to stun Penguins, take 2-1 series lead

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two third period goals propelled the Capitals to a game three victory and a series lead.

Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal with 1:07 remaining in the third period to send the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game three of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Washington trailed 3-2 entering the third period before Matt Niskanen’s goal tied the game at three ahead of Ovechkin’s game-winner.

Game four of the best of seven series is Thursday in Pittsburgh.