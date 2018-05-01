Busch Gardens Williamsburg offering free admission to Virginia first responders in May

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is honoring first responders for their dedication to serving our communities with a special deal.

Qualifying first responders will receive free admission for one day at Bush Gardens Williamsburg from May 4 to May 31. They can also receive up to four single-day tickets at 50 percent off. The first responder must be present at the park to receive the discount.

Qualifying first responders include police officers, sheriff deputies, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, 911 dispatch officers and corrections officers in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The offer is not available online. To redeem the deal, see a team member at Bush Gardens Williamsburg’s ticket windows at the front of the park with your current Virginia photo ID and appropriate credentials.

Click here for more details.