Black bear spotted roaming around New Jersey neighborhood

PARAMUS, N.J. – For the second day in a row, a black bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in New Jersey.

Wildlife officials tell WPIX they believe this is the same bear they were tracking Monday. That bear was cornered in a tree for hours, but got away.

According to WPIX, bears are common in the area and usually don’t want to be anywhere near people, an animal control spokesperson said. This bear, who’s on the younger side, was likely confused and waited for the commotion to die down before getting out of the tree.

Animal control didn’t plan on forcing the bear down, but planned to make sure he ran away from the Garden State Parkway.