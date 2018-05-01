19K kitchen slicers recalled due to laceration hazard

BETHESDA, Md. – The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of nearly 19,000 kitchen slicers due to a laceration hazard.

The slicers are produced by Sharper Image and Frigidaire. They are a non-electric food preparation item used to slice and julienne vegetables.

The slicers have a clear plastic container to capture the sliced food, two blade attachments (one large-blade slicer and one small-blade julienne slicer), a holder for the attachments and a plastic knob component to move and hold the food.

The CPSC says the firm has received four reports of the small blades separating from the julienne attachment during food preparation. No injuries have been reported.

The commission said about 230 of the kitchen products were also sold in Canada.

The Sharper Image Mandoline Slicer

Recall Date: May 1, 2018

Model Number: 12SP1006

UPC Code(s): 709996669580

Attachment Color: Light green

Frigidaire Mandoline Slicer

Recall Date: May 1, 2018

Model Number(s): ; 12EP203

UPC Code: 709996709118

Attachment Color: Blue

Other: “Frigidaire” is printed on the side of the slicers.

Both slicer brands were sold at: Beall’s Outlet, Christmas Tree Shops, dd’s Discounts, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Kohl’s, Macy’s Backstage, Marshall’s, National Stores/Fallas, Ross, Target and TJ Maxx stores nationwide and online from May 2017 through April 2018 for between $13 and $20.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the slicer and contact Premier Kitchen Products for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.

Consumers should contact Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday, email at recall@pkpny.com or online at http://www.-pkp-recall.com.

Click here for more information.