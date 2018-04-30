Three dogs rescued, six people displaced after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in the Prentis Park area Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to the 1300 Block of Elm Ave.

A two-story residential structure had heavy smoke and fire venting from a second floor window, fire officials said.

All occupants were outside of the house after being alerted by a working smoke alarm in the home.

Three dogs were rescued from the house by firefighters.

The fire was under control at 8:30 a.m., and crews are still on scene. Six adults were displaced, and the America Red Cross was contacted to assist the family, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.