Redskins cut six players in post-Draft dump

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Make room for the rookies.

Monday, less than 48 hours after the completion of the 2018 NFL Draft – during which the Redskins drafted eight players, Washington makes roster moves.

The Redskins released the following players:

DL A.J. Francis

DL Montori Hughes

DL Terrell McClain

The Redskins waived the following players:

TE Chris Bazile

LB Cassanova McKinzy

DB James Sample

After signing a four year free agent contract with Washington prior to last season, McClain appeared in 12 games (two starts) for the Redskins in 2017. He recorded two sacks and 20 total tackles.

A.J. Francis, also a defensive lineman, played in six games in 2017. He registered 20 tackles.

Hughes, another defensive lineman, was signed to a Reserve/Future contract in January after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Colts and Giants.

Bazile (tight end), McKinzy (linebacker) and Sample (defensive back) – all signed to Reserve/Future contracts in January, had yet to suit-up for the Redskins.