Norfolk man accused of distracting cell phone store employees, grabbing phones and running

Norfolk, Va – A suspect allegedly presented his identification to store employees on several different occasions seconds before committing a crime.

Donald Medley is accused of stealing cell phones over the course of a month from several different cell phone stores.

Norfolk Police tracked him down on April 10th, but authorities say for weeks he is accused of targeting cell phone stores throughout the city.

“I was with a customer and he just ran by. I was in shock,” said T-Mobile Employee Nathanial Perry.

Perry said he couldn’t believe his eyes at work on March 29th.

“I was making an activation for the customer then I see the dude just run straight by me and run out with the iPhone X,” said Perry, “He acted like he was going to pay for the phone but he didn’t and just ran out the store.”

Perry said that stolen phone cell was worth about one thousand dollars.

Court records indicate that Norfolk Police were investigating at least 10 similar situations at T-Mobile, Verizon and Spirit Stores beginning on March 13th.

It states the suspect was seen on surveillance video in each case and provided the cell phone employees with a copy of his identification before the alleged theft.

It states he would distract the employee then grab the phone and run out the store.

“We got an email that said watch out for this guy,” said Perry.

Cyber Expert Charles Tendell said it can be easy to make money off stolen cell phones but buyers be warned.

Tendell said if a deal is too good to be true than it probably is. He said many times the sellers will sell the stolen phone with a deep discount.

“Especially if they are hot and stealing them, that’s when you see these really good deals on phones in the marketplace. You see a $1,000 phone going for $600. You might want to do a little bit of research on what you are buying,” said Tendell.

Norfolk Police were able to track Medley down April 10th after they spotted him on the 800 block of East Little Creek Blvd.

Court records state after a short foot chase he was arrested facing 6 counts of larceny.

He is scheduled to go in front of a judge on May 15th. Right now he is being held without bond inside the Norfolk Jail.