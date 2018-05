NORFOLK, Va. – May is Military Appreciation Month, and one local museum wants to honor those who have served with a special discount.

Throughout the entire month, all active duty, retired and veteran military adults can visit Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin for only $12.

A valid military ID is required for the discount. No other discounts will apply.

Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here for more information.