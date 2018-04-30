Man taken to hospital after shooting at Hampton hotel

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., police dispatchers got a call about a shooting at the Days Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive.

When officers got there they found the victim, a 31-year-old Hampton man, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury and was released, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and police said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.