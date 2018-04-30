Kitchen fire displaces one in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One person has been displaced after a house fire in the 2300 block of Springdale Road Monday afternoon.

Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a one-story, single-family home.

No one was at home at the time of the incident. Firefighters were able to find an open door to enter the house and extinguish a kitchen fire.

One dog and two birds were rescued from the home. All animals are expected to survive.

The fire was brought under control at 2:53 p.m. and fully extinguished at 2:59 p.m.

Authorities said the fire was caused by food left on the stove.

No one was injured during this incident. The displaced person will be staying with family.

Download the News 3 app for updates.