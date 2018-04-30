× First Warning Forecast: Dry, Sunny, Warm

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Dry, sunny, and warm is our trend for the entire week. Today will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will conintue to see a sunny sky with little to no cloud cover and no chance at rain. We are a little on the breezy side with wind coming from the west 10-15 gusting as high as 25 mph at times.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with relaxing winds. Temperatures will drop to near 50 overnight.

We will still be a little on the chilly side tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will reach into the upper 70s, about ten degrees warmer than Monday. We will continue to see sunshine and little clouds with another 0% chance at rain. Wind will be light from the southwest 5-10 mph.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and flirt with the upper 80s by Thursday. Our stretch of sunshine will continue for most (if not all) of the work week.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend as a cold front approaches. Right now it is looking like a 30% chance of rain for Saturday evening and 40% for Sunday. It is still early so this is subject to change.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW/W 10-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 50. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 30th

1924 Tornado: Amelia Co

1968 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

