Fire reported inside Virginia Amazon fulfillment center

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. - Multiple fire crews have responded to a fire reported inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Dinwiddie County, according to CBS 6.

While no smoke was visible outside the massive building, Covil was told crews from Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Colonial Heights, and Chesterfield were working to contain a fire inside the center.

The building has been evacuated, Covil reported.

No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire which was reported around 10 a.m.

