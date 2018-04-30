Drone ambulances: how this rescue drone could save lives

Technology is growing rapidly in our society and most recently its taken a leap in a direction that can help save lives.

Researchers in California are developing a drone ambulance they describe as the future of emergency response.

The self-flying rescue drone is designed to fly a patient to a hospital with a doctor in medical emergencies like heart attack or stroke or in disasters like wildfires or floods.

Sensors inside the drone will monitor the patient’s vital signs while in the air.

Researchers say the rescue system could be in use within three to five years, CBS reporter Chris Martinez said.

Watch News 3 at 11 Tuesday night to learn more about drone ambulances.