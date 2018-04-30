Daytime Emmys: The winners list

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards on Sunday at a gala held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Mario Lopez of “Extra” and Sheryl Underwood from “The Talk” hosted the evening which celebrates achievement in daytime programing.

The soap opera “Days of Our Lives” was the big winner of the night, taking home awards in various categories including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor for James Reynolds in his role as Abe Carver and outstanding supporting actor for Greg Vaughan as Eric Brady as well as directing and writing honors.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, co-hosts of “The Real”

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

“Entertainment Tonight”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Culinary Program

“A Chef’s Life”

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host of “Steve Harvey”

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment

“The Talk”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Greg Vaughan as Eric Brady, “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Morning Program

“Good Morning America,” ABC

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay, The Series”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Outstanding Game Show

“The Price Is Right”

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, host of “Let’s Make a Deal”

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Lili Estefan, host of “El Gordo y la Flaca”

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

“Despierta America”

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

“Destinos”

Outstanding Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, host of “Lidia’s Kitchen”

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Rome Flynn as Zende Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative

“The Dr. Oz Show”

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Vernee Watson as Stella Henry, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

“Judge Mathis”

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Chloe Lanier as Nelle Benson, “General Hospital”