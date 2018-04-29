Report shows Virginia ranks 26th among most gambling-addicted states

Virginia — Among the 50 U.S. States, Virginia ranks 26th in most gambling-addicted, according to a report released by WalletHub on April 24.

The report from the financial website gave Virginia a 29.05 score overall and used 19 key metrics, ranging from presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capital to share of adults with gambling disorders, to come up with its ranking of the commonwealth.

Virginia was also give the rank of 18 among states for gambling friendliness, and was given the rank of 43 for gambling problem and treatment nationally.

The study suggests that the average male gambling addict accumulates an average debt of between $55,000 and $90,000 and females average $15,000. Most are also not able to pay what they owe back, and U.S. consumers stack up over $100 billion in total gambling losses per year.

North Carolina ranked near the bottom of the list in its ranking of gambling-addicted with a rank of 46.

Nevada was the highest ranked gambling-addicted state, while Nebraska was the lowest ranked.