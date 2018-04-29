New York Jets draft Hampton native Trenton Cannon in sixth round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Texas - Every year, an excess of 400 or more prospects hope to hear their name called over the span of three days in the NFL Draft. There is only 256 spots.

It's hard enough for a small Division I player to get looked at, but even harder for a Division II guy.

The right eyes will find you when you rush for over 1,600 yards and score 22 total touchdowns in your senior season like Virginia State's Trenton Cannon did. He also leaves VSU as the Trojans all-time leading rusher in just three seasons of work in Ettrick.

In the sixth round of the draft, the Kecoughtan High alumnus was selected by the New York Jets.

He is just the ninth player from VSU to be drafted and the first since the Redskins picked Kelvin "K2" Kinney in 1996.