National Pet Parents Day is on April 29.

The holiday is observed annually on the last Sunday in April.

It celebrates the special connection and unique bond between a pet and its owner. Many consider their beloved four legged friends members of the family.

National Pet Parents Day was created to honor all dedicated pet parents across the nation with a special day of their own.

