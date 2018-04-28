Your Pie to open store in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. – “Fast-casual” pizza restaurant Your Pie is opening a third location in Gloucester.

The restaurant will be located at 6748 Fox Centre Parkway, near the intersection of Main Street and Rte. 17.

The brick-oven pizzeria offers a customizable, down-the-line experience.

It’s the third location for Jeff and Jamie Rhoades, who own Your Pie stores in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

“We always dreamed of becoming business owners. After years of searching for the right opportunity, we finally found the perfect fit with Your Pie,” said Jeff Rhoades. “We didn’t want to settle for anything but the best, and it was important that we find a place with a true family atmosphere. It clicked the first time we tried Your Pie; it serves the best pizza and employs the best people. Jamie and I are so grateful for the opportunity to share Your Pie with Gloucester, and we look forward to supporting local community, starting with our Dine and Donate event.”

Your Pie Gloucester will host ‘Dine and Donate’ events on May 1 and May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. During each shift, the restaurant will serve free pizzas for up to 200 registered guests and collect donations on behalf of Gloucester County Public Schools Student Meal Charges. Find the most up to date information about ‘Dine and Donate’ and grand opening events at www.facebook.com/yourpiegloucester.