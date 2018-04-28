The Locker Room Show | April 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch go in-depth into the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

How one legendary player is going the opposite direction at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, why LSU running back Derrius Guice dropped out of the first round and to the Redskins - and why Tyrod Taylor will remain the starting quarterback in Cleveland despite the Browns using the first pick in the Draft on QB Baker Mayfield.

Plus, Mitch catches up with former Florida State standout Derrick Nnadi - who became the local player to hear his name called in the 2018 NFL Draft.