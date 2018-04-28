× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking dry conditions and much cooler temperatures

A cold front will continue to cross the region overnight. A few sprinkles possible for our northern communities, but for the most part we’ll remain dry. Just expect more clouds in the sky. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A much cooler day on tap Sunday. We’ll start the day with some clouds, then skies will clear as high pressure begins to build in. Highs in the upper 50s and low and mid 60s. Temperatures will remain below our normal high of 71 degrees. It’ll be a much cooler night with lows in the low and mid 40s.

Dry weather will carry into the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will start trending a bit warmer. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Some communities could reach the 70 degree mark.

Much warmer to start the month of May. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will continue.

A nice dry stretch of weather into the end of the work week. We will be warming to the 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. So even though we’ll be in the first week of May, it will feel like mid-June!

Next chance of rain next Saturday. Temperatures will cool to the 70s for Cinco de Mayo.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

