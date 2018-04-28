Suffolk Farmers’ Market opens for season on May 5

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Farmers’ Market will open for season on May 5 in the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion on 524 Main Street.

The weekly market offers local grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, meats, eggs, jellies and more.

The market is on the corner of Constance Road and North Main Street, directly behind the visitors center and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first Saturday market of each month will feature live music, activities and a petting zoo. There are other themed days scheduled through the season that will include additional entertainment.

Admission is free and open to the public through November 17.

For questions, please contact the Suffolk Visitor Center at 757-514-4130