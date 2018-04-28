Painful solution: solving the opioid epidemic could be coming at a cruel cost

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – More than 42,000 people die from oipioid drug overdoses each year according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This has resulted in a crackdown on prescription opioids. Now, some chronic pain patients say they live in fear their quality of life will be taken away.

Every day there is a regimen of taking up to eight pills. First up is Percocet for breakthrough pain. Then, Nusenta, an extended-release painkiller which releases medicine over time. This is all to fight the chronic pain of constantly passing kidney stones.

“I would rather give birth every single hour of every single day instead of passing another stone,” said Jessica Writesel, who is in her 30’s and in pain every single day. She was diagnosed with medullary sponge kidney disease after passing 20 kidney stones by the time she was 17.

Thanks to prescription opioids, she said she can live a relatively normal life.

After more than 42,000 people died in 2016 from opioid drug overdoses, there has a crackdown to try and reverse the epidemic.

