Jalyn Holmes finds a home with the Minnesota Vikings

Posted 1:36 pm, April 28, 2018, by

ARLINGTON, Texas – From Lake Taylor stardom to Mirror Lake at Ohio State, Jalyn Holmes has made himself comfortable on the football field wherever he has played.

Jalyn Holmes.  (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Now, he’ll head further up north to play for the Minnesota Vikings. Holmes was selected with pick No. 102 in the fourth round. At Ohio State, Holmes was a captain during his senior season, and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection.

Before his Buckeye days, Holmes led Lake Taylor to its first Class 4 state title in 2012.

Holmes was the second player drafted this year hailing from Hampton Roads. Derrick Nnadi was drafted in the second round by the Chiefs. 