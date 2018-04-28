Jalyn Holmes finds a home with the Minnesota Vikings

ARLINGTON, Texas – From Lake Taylor stardom to Mirror Lake at Ohio State, Jalyn Holmes has made himself comfortable on the football field wherever he has played.

Now, he’ll head further up north to play for the Minnesota Vikings. Holmes was selected with pick No. 102 in the fourth round. At Ohio State, Holmes was a captain during his senior season, and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection.

Before his Buckeye days, Holmes led Lake Taylor to its first Class 4 state title in 2012.

Holmes was the second player drafted this year hailing from Hampton Roads. Derrick Nnadi was drafted in the second round by the Chiefs.