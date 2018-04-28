American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. – An American Airlines flight coming from Philadelphia made an emergency landing at the Norfolk International Airport, according to an airport spokesperson.
Officials say while the plane was flying from Philadelphia to Norfolk, the pilot discovered an issue with the nose gear steering.
The plane safely made an emergency landing at the airport and was towed to the terminal building.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
No injuries or medical issues were reported.
36.850769 -76.285873