Virginia researchers say exposure to nature makes us healthier

“We have this innate connection to the natural world.”

Many of us instinctively know this. We feel good when we’re taking a stroll on the beach or in the park.

Recent research backs up that feeling. Numerous studies show that nature has a physiological, measurable impact on us and until now we didn’t know how much about that impact.

Professor Jenny Roe studies environmental health in the University of Virginia’s Architecture Department.

“You’re likely to be more active around green space, you’re likely to be less stressed, you’re likely to live longer,” she said.

Some of the most common ailments of our time include depression, anxiety and high blood pressure. Even cancer could be alleviated by exposure to nature, according to researchers at the University of Virginia

“Nature is not something optional, its something that’s absolutely essential,” according to Tim Beatley, PhD.

Beatley leads a study that looks at biophilic cities around the world. Biophilic means the love of nature. He and his team seek out densely populated cities that are inserting more green space like Singapore and San Francisco and try to learn from them.

Here in the U.S. 80 percent of us now live in a city.

“We have to figure out how to design cities, neighborhoods and work spaces so there’s nature all around us, Beatley said.

As our population grows and green space is squeezed out by concrete boxes the question is now, do we have to sacrifice our health in order to live in the city?

