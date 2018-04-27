× Unsolved: Fiancé offers money to solve loved one’s murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – It’s not easy for Shannon Brown to talk about the events of December 30, 2015.

On that day, someone shot and killer her fiancé, Damian Terry, in the east end of Newport News. The case remains unsolved.

“They killed an amazing man,” Brown said. “We’ll never stop fighting to figure out who did this.”

Terry was just 33 years old. He and Brown were raising two sets of twins at the time of his death. Brown describes him as a “very likable gentleman who was well respected.”

Police say someone shot and killed Terry at about 5:45 pm. Officers responded to the area of 30th Street and Madison Avenue. They say it was reported that a dark colored car drove past him and started shooting. They found Terry lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time in my opinion,” Brown said. “He was a great man.”

In an effort to get more information and leads in the case, Brown is offering $10,000 of her own money as a reward. “I’m pretty sure there’s a family in need of the money who would be willing to tell us what happened that day because there were people out there that day,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police at 757-345-7556.