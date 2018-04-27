Two women injured in Newport News drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left two women injured.

Officers were sent to the intersection of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue for a destruction of property due to gun fire.

When units arrived on scene the victim told officers that their property had been damaged and someone had been shot.

A short time later, officers were told by dispatchers that two shooting victims were in the emergency room at a local hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and spoke with two Newport News women ages 20 and 21. The women stated they were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue when a dark colored vehicle began firing at two males standing at the corner. The two men standing at the corner also returned fire at the moving vehicle.

During the shooting, one of the female victims was shot in her left shoulder, the other woman was injured from broken glass where the bullet entered the windshield of the car.

Newport News Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.