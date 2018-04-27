Suffolk high school production of ‘The Lion King’ canceled after copyright concerns rise

SUFFOLK, Va. – Students at a Suffolk high school will no longer be performing their most recent project for the public.

A Suffolk school official said because of “unforeseen circumstances” the Nansemond River High School’s production of The Lion King has been canceled.

Students did put on two performances for elementary school students and three night performances for the community.

The school division was not aware copyright permissions needed to perform the play were not secured until April 25. They are investigating the situation.

Suffolk Public Schools is investigating and the official said they are not sure at this time if the issue is with Disney directly or an agency that provides copyright productions for many organizations.

On Friday News 3 spoke to some students who were part of the show. They said students are disappointed because they put a lot of time into rehearsing.