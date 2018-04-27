Stolen car, multiple break-ins and armed thieves in Virginia Beach neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Car break-ins, a stolen car and armed thieves are now the concerns of those living in the Ocean Park neighborhood. Neighbors said they used to consider the area quiet and free of serious crimes.

However, in recent weeks neighbors started reporting car break-ins. Philip Geib who lived in the neighborhood for 15 years said he wasn't affected until his son asked him a question earlier this week.

"My son came in the room and said, 'Did you let someone borrow the car last night?'" said Geib.

No, Geib did not lend someone his Lexus SUV. It was stolen out of his driveway and he caught it all on camera.

The next day, he went back to check his surveillance video and noticed thieves on his property. One of them were armed.

"Somebody’s going to get killed or they're going to get into a house and do a home invasion, or a shootout on the street. It doesn’t end well one way or another," said Geib.