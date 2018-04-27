Man cited with weapons charge after gun found by TSA at Norfolk Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – The Transportation Security Administration at Norfolk International Airport intercepted a 9mm handgun that was loaded Friday.

According to the officials, the gun was found at a checkpoint with eight bullets in it, and the man that had the gun was cited with a weapons charge after police were called.

“As a reminder, individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. Even individuals with gun carry permits are not permitted to carry a gun on an aircraft. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.”

A complete list of penalties can be viewed here .

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.