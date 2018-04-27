Learn about those who live with mental illness and their families on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - In advance of Mental Health Awareness month, we sit down with Courtney Boone from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Virginia Beach to discuss key issues, misconceptions and upcoming events. For more info, visit NAMIVirginiaBeach.org.
