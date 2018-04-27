Driver arrested after police chase ends in crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police have arrested a driver after a police chase on Route 58 east in Suffolk Friday morning.

Leonra Douglas has been charged with felony elude, reckless driving, expired registration and possession of a stolen vehicle.

State Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Toyota Camry with expired registration on Route 58 around 11:08 a.m. When authorities activated the squad car’s emergency lights and sirens, Douglas turned into the cross-over and headed westbound on Route 58, refusing to stop.

Officials say Douglas was driving more than 100 miles per hour and got off Route 58 at the Downtown Suffolk exit via Portsmouth Boulevard. Douglas did not stop at a red light and continued speeding.

Douglas then lost control, sideswiped a minivan and hit a utility pole. After hitting the pole, three people fled the vehicle on foot. Troopers were able to detain Douglas and the man riding in the front seat of the car. They were unable to catch the woman riding in the backseat.

