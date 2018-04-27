Crews responding to recycling truck fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue is responding to a vehicle fire involving a TFC Recycling truck.

The vehicle is at Jottom Lane and Wilroy Road.

Calls reporting the fire were received by dispatchers at 11:03 a.m. and units arrived on scene at 11:10 a.m.

Captain James Broglin advised that upon arrival heavy smoke was showing from the bed of the natural gas powered recycling truck, and that the driver had already evacuated.

Crews will need to cut off the top panel of the truck to access and extinguish the burning debris rather than dumping the load.